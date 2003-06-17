Kelley's Northside Chevrolet 60 Second Test Drive

"The bottom line is that we simply sell cars for less!"
Kelley's prides itself on a "No Hassle" car buying experience. With this in mind, Kelley's developed "The Kelley Price", which shows you their best price right up front.
No longer are the sales people paid on the amount of money the customer spends. In contrast, traditional commission car sales people are paid a percentage of every dollar over a minimum dealer profit. The higher the profit the higher the pay.
Sales Hours
Monday - Friday: 8:30am - 7:00pm
Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm
(812) 760-7071
Service Hours
Monday - Friday: 7:30am - 5:30pm
Saturday: 8:00am - Noon
1-800-467-6722
Parts Hours
Monday - Friday: 7:30am - 5:30pm
Saturday: 8:00am - Noon
1-800-467-6722
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.