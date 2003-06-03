Study Finds That New Treatment Fails To Slow Alzheimer's

Web Producer: Brad Maglinger

Results of a new study dash hopes that a common painkiller can slow the progression of Alzheimer's.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, like Aleve, have shown potential in reducing the risk of the memory robbing illness. A number of studies even suggested these drugs as an effective therapy, but in the latest study that's not the case. The drugs had no effect on mental decline of the more than 300 Alzheimer's patient studies. Aleve and Vioxx, a prescription drug to treat arthritis and acute pain, were tested. In fact, patients taking Vioxx experienced more rapid mental decline than the Aleve and placebo groups.

Alzheimer's is a progressive neurological disorder that currently affects more than four million people, and there is no cure. It's not limited to elders, the disease can start as early as 50.

You can help find better treatment, even a cure, by taking part in the Evansville Alzheimers' Memory Walk, October 19th at the USI campus. Anne James will be there in memory of her mother who died of this devastating disease. for more information, call 475-1012.

Additional Help For The Tri-State

Alzheimer helpline is now available 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Area residents caring for a family member suffering from Alzheimer's disease now have access to needed information at any moment from the Alzheimer's Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter. Those calling the Chapter's toll free number, 1-800-272-3900, will reach a live person whatever time or day they call. "To offer families in our communities the most up-to-date information through the latest in technology is a wonderful opportunity," said Shari Sherman, Executive Director of the Evansville Regional office.

During business hours, callers thoughout the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter's 125-county service territory are routed to the nearest regional office for support. After hours and on the weekends, callers are routed to the Alzheimer's Association's National Contact Center for immediate assistance and staff at the Chapter's Kentucky and Southern Indiana offices follow-up with these callers on the next business day. The system enhances the Chapter's ability to provide information and assistance to the more than 74,000 family caregivers residing in its service territory.

In addition to the expanded hours of service, the Chapter's Helpline now has access to translation services for over 140 languages and dialects, and callers have access to care consultation services that provide decision making support, assistance in time or crisis, guidance through periods of transition and referrals to local services.

Long distance caregivers also benefit from the new toll-free, 24/7 Helpline. Caregivers in Indiana and Kentucky with an affected loved one residing out-of-state can be connected free of charge to the Alzheimer's Association office nearest to their loved-one for information about services in that area. Callers from out-of-state can contact the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter for help with affected loved-ones residing locally. The Alzheimer's Association is the premier resource of information and support for the four million Americans with Alzheimer's disease. The Association's mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research and to enhance care and support for individuals, their families and caregivers.

That number again is 1-800-272-3900 or visit them on the Web at http://www.alzinky.org .