Aspirin Doesn't Work For All Heart Attack Patients

Bruce Meyer never imagined he'd have a heart attack, but actually he has had two mild ones. "My wife, the nurse, came home and I said I have this funny little thing and she said get in the car," said Meyer.

The quick response minimized heart damage. His doctor had him taking an aspirin a day, but how can you know if your aspirin is indeed preventing clots that trigger heart attacks? Bruce took this new test from "Aspirin Works".

Cardiologist David Mold, M.D., said, "Obtaining a specimen of urine and then measuring a chemical in the urine that tells you whether the aspirin is having its effect or not, is now available and very helpful." It shows which patients are resistant to aspirin therapy.

Doctors say its critical to identify which patients are aspirin resistant, because they die from their heart attacks 3.5 times more often than patients for whom aspirin works. Gordon End, from "Aspirin Works", said, "There's no doubt anymore that aspirin resistance or the inappropriate response to aspirin truly has an effect and an impact on people's lives."

Bruce's test brings good news, his aspirin is working just fine. Since his heart attacks, Bruce has done his part losing 35 pounds, exercising regularly and eating much better. Knowing that his aspirin is in fact working eases stress levels too.

The test is so new only eight labs across the country are set up to run it and costs about $80. Some insurance companies are covering it, some aren't, so you'll need to ask.