More About our Kids MD expert, Dr. Jung

Dr. Jung joined Welborn Clinic in 2002 moving here from Wichita, Kansas.

He previously held the position of Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, Pediatric Faculty Clinic in Wichita. Dr. Jung received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and completed his pediatric residency at Madigan Army Medical Center in Fort Lewis, Washington.

Dr. Jung enjoys spending time with his wife and two children.