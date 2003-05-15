Severe Weather Thursday Morning

Update, 12pm: The severe weather has moved out of the tri-state for now. A severe thunderstorm watch continues. Conditions are favorable for more severe weather later Thursday.

Update, 11:15am: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Warrick County until 11:45am. More cells are developing over southern Illinois at this time.

Update, 11am: Thunderstorms continue across Vanderburgh County. More cells are developing over the Carmi area at this time.

Update, 10:42am: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Vanderburgh County until 11:15am. The cell producing this warning is moving across the county from the northwest. Warrick County is next in line for this storm.

Update, 10:25am: There are severe thunderstorm warnings for Gibson, Spencer and Perry Counties. These are from two separate cells moving east and southeast across the Indiana counties in the 14 WFIE viewing area.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch for western Kentucky until 4pm CDT Thursday.

Update, 9;55am: There are severe thunderstorm warnings for Edwards and Wabash Counties in Illinois.

9:40am: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Pike County until 10:15am CDT Thursday. A large thunderstorm cell is moving east through Pike County at this time and will head toward Dubois County.

There is another line of storms developing over the Illinois counties in the northwest part of the 14 WFIE viewing area.

