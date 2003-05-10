Rough Weather Saturday Night

Update, 1:45am: It appears the storms are either dying down or moving out of the tri-state. There are no reports of injuries or serious damage.

Update, 1:30am: The active warnings at this time are tornado warnings for Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties, and a severe thunderstorm warning for Ohio County.

Update, 1:09am: There are tornado warnings for Hopkins and Calhoun Counties. The storms producing these warnings are moving east at 55mph.

Update, 12:35am Sun: There is a tornado warning for Webster County. Doppler radar indicates a tornado about six miles west of Providence.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 2am CDT Sunday for most of the tri-state.

At 11pm, a line of strong storms is forming ahead of a cold front in Missouri and Illinois.

