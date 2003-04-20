Severe Weather Sunday

Update, 10pm Sun: Although a number of funnel clouds were sighted in the tri-state Sunday, there are no confirmed reports of touchdowns. Damage appears to be limited to downed trees and some small buildings.

Rob Goings sent us some hail images from the Degonia Springs area of Warrick County east of Boonville. Rob says it hit his family's Easter gathering about four o'clock Sunday afternoon and lasted for about ten minutes.

Update, 6:20pm: While there are reports of high winds, downed trees, hail and heavy rain from the Easter Sunday storms, we do not have any reports of injuries or significant damage at this time.

Update, 6:03pm: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Hancock County, Kentucky and Perry County, Indiana until 6:45pm. After disrupting Easter celebrations for several hours Sunday afternoon, the storms appear to be moving out of the tri-state.

Why not have the latest technology available right on your computer desktop to warn you about approaching severe weather ? Click here for more information on our FREE Personal Forecast and 14 FYI.

Update, 5:46pm: Yet another storm cell has prompted severe thunderstorm warnings for Henderson, Webster and Union Counties in Kentucky. Movement is to the east at 35 mph.

Storm Team spotters report up to 2 1/2 inch hail from Sunday's storms near Tennyson, two inch hail near Boonville, and one inch hail in Henderson County. One inch hail was also reported in Daviess County, Kentucky.

Update, 5:28pm: There are tornado warnings for Daviess County and Spencer County, Indiana. This is the same cell that prompted a tornado warning for Henderson County earlier.

Update, 5:23pm: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Dubois County until 5:45pm Movement of this storm is east at 45mph.

Update, 5:01pm: There is a tornado warning for Henderson County until 5:30pm. Take shelter immediately if you are in the path of this storm. Movement is to the east at 45mph. There are reports of dime and quarter size hail with this storm.

Update, 4:53pm: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Henderson County until 5:30pm CDT. A strong storm cell is moving in from Union County at this time. The storm is moving east at 45 mph.

Update, 4:45pm: There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Union County in Kentucky. There are new thunderstorm warnings for Warrick and Spencer Counties in Indiana. Take shelter if you are in the path of these storms.

Update, 4:30pm: There is a tornado warning for Dubois County. Doppler radar shows the potential for a tornado in a storm cell near Huntingberg.

Update, 4:20pm: There are several warnings out now as storms fire up this afternoon.

There is a tornado warning for Muhlenberg County until 4:45. There are severe thunderstorm warnings for Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, Pike Dubois and Perry Counties. Take shelter if you are in the path of these storms.

Update, 1:50pm: The severe thunderstorm watch has been extended to include the western Kentucky counties in the 14 WFIE viewing area. In Kentucky, the watch runs until 7pm CDT.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Illinois and all of southwest Indiana Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued the watch until 6pm CDT Sunday.

Moist, unstable air ahead of an approaching low pressure system could spawn severe thunderstorms and possibly a tornado Sunday afternoon.

The threat should move out of the area by this evening.

Tune to Newswatch and monitor this site for any developments.