Meet Lisa S. Hegg

Lisa S. Hegg is originally from St. Louis, Missouri. She has been working in the Evansville area and with Hearing and Speech Associates for six years. She has a previous degree in Engineering Management from the University of Missouri-Rolla and worked in the paper manufacturing industry for Procter & Gamble for over six years.

She received her graduate degree in Speech & Hearing Sciences from the Central Institute for the Deaf through Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri and has been practicing in Evansville, Indiana since that time. She has her certification of clinical competence through the American Speech-Language & Hearing Association (ASHA) and is currently licensed in Audiology in the state of Indiana. She is also a fellow with the American Speech-Language and Hearing Association (ASHA), the American Academy of Audiology (AAA) and the Indiana Speech & Hearing Association (ISHA).

