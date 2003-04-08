Meet Terry M. Martin

Terry M. Martin is a native of Sullivan, Indiana. He has been working as an audiologist in the Evansville area for over 25 years. He received both his B.S. degree and M.S. degrees in Speech and Hearing Science from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana.

He has worked at the Rehabilitation Center and was the director of Audiology at Tri-State Ear, Nose and Throat Practice and is currently the owner and president of Hearing and Speech Associates, Inc. He has his certification of clinical competence through the American Speech-Language & Hearing Association (ASHA) and is currently licensed in Audiology in the state of Indiana. He is also a fellow in the American Speech-Language and Hearing Association (ASHA), the American Academy of Audiology (AAA) and the Indiana Speech & Hearing Association (ISHA).