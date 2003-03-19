Dental Implant Solutions

Dental Implants for Tooth Replacement

Your teeth were designed to last a lifetime, but sometimes they don't! Replacing missing teeth is important to your general health and to the health of your teeth. Not only do you lose chewing ability when a tooth is lost, but unreplaced teeth can cause other teeth to be lost, tipped or crowded and create subsequent problems. Also, there are the obvious problems of poor appearance and loss of self-esteem caused by one or more missing teeth.

Dental implants should always be considered as an option to replace a failing or missing tooth. Replacement of lost teeth with dental implants has been used for treating missing teeth for more than 50 years and is recongnized as an effective treatment choice. Treatment is bridgework, resign bonded bridges and endontic treatment.

The AAID connection:

The American Academy of Implant Dentistry is the world's oldest professional organization dedicated to the advancement of implant dentistry. The Academy's goal is to maintain the highest standards of practice and education by supporting research and maintaining a forum for the exchange of comprehensive implant knowledge. AAID members are committed to superior patient care.

Established in 1951, AAID has more than 2,200 members around the globe. AAID maintains a standardized peer-reviewed examination process that awards the statues of Associate Fellow and Fellow. AAID is also the sponsoring organization of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant dentists following successful written and oral examinations.

AAID is the ONLY implant organization that offers court-protected credentials.

AAID credentials assure you that your implant dentist or dental team is experienced in many and varied types of implant treatment.

