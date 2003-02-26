Update, Thur 2pm: The Winter Weather Advisory continues for far nothern and eastern parts of the Tri-State. However, it appears now that temperatures will stay above freezing for most of us during the precipitation event. Whatever we get Thursday afternoon should come as rain.

Update, Thur. 8am: The National Weather Service has downgraded the tri-state to a Winter Weather Advisory. Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says we should expect a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain throughout the day Thursday.

Update, Thur. 3am: It now looks like the main body of precipitation will hit the tri-state starting at about 9am Thurs. Storm Team chief meteorologist Jeff Lyons says it still looks mostly snow north of the Ohio River, but western Kentucky could see some significant freezing rain. Snow totals right now are forecast to be 2-4 inches.

Earlier: We have the potential for another round of winter weather Thursday.

Newswatch chief meteorologist Jeff Lyons says there is a Winter Storm Watch through Thursday night. Jeff says it will begin with possible freezing drizzle early Thursday, then change to snow north of the Ohio River, and snow or freezing rain south of the Ohio.

Up to four inches of snow may fall on northern parts of the tri-state.

