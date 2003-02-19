Learn More about Dr. Buddy Pastrano

Click here to ask Dr. Pastrano a question about heart care.

An expert in the field of heart surgery, Dr. Pastrano exemplifies the level of commitment and professionalism found at the Trover Foundation Center for Heart & Vascular services. Dr. Pastrano received his degree from the Tufts University School of Medicine located in Boston. He received his fellowship training and completed his residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

Specialties:

Open Heart Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Center for Heart & Vascular Services Comprehensive Services & Procedures:

Cardiac Catheterization Lab

EKG (Electrocardiogram)

Echocardiogram Stress Testing

Coumadin Clinic

Open Heart Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Ultrasound Studies

Wound Management

Weight and Blood Pressure

Pacemaker Clinic

Cardiac Rehabilitation