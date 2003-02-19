Learn More about Dr. Buddy Pastrano - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Learn More about Dr. Buddy Pastrano

An expert in the field of heart surgery, Dr. Pastrano exemplifies the level of commitment and professionalism found at the Trover Foundation Center for Heart & Vascular services. Dr. Pastrano received his degree from the Tufts University School of Medicine located in Boston. He received his fellowship training and completed his residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

Specialties:

Center for Heart & Vascular Services Comprehensive Services & Procedures:

  • Cardiac Catheterization Lab
  • EKG (Electrocardiogram)
  • Echocardiogram Stress Testing
  • Coumadin Clinic
  • Open Heart Surgery
  • Vascular Surgery
  • Ultrasound Studies
  • Wound Management
  • Weight and Blood Pressure
  • Pacemaker Clinic
  • Cardiac Rehabilitation

