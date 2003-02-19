Learn More about Dr. Sean Maguire

Click here to ask Dr. Maguire questions you have about plastic surgery.

With extensive training in plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Maguire has the experience and expertise to provide a full range of cosmetic procedures to his patients.

Focusing on wellness and natural looking results, he is able to tailor the right procedures to the individual patient. A native of Oklahoma, Dr. Maguire attended the University of Louisville School of Medicine where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

After finishing a residency in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery and becoming board certified in the field, he went on to complete a two year residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of Cincinnati. He has additional fellowships in aesthetic (cosmetic) and laser surgery from Miami, Florida and Maui, Hawaii.

Dr. Maguire has been in practice with Trover Foundation Center for Women's Health for three years and specializes in plastic surgery procedures of the breast, face & neck and body contouring surgery. He also performs laser surgery for vein and hair removal and performs Botox and collagen treatments.

Specialties:

Breast Augmentation

Facial Rejuvenation

Body Contouring

Laser Surgery

Botox Treatments

Center for Women's Health Comprehensive Services & Procedures:

Spa Services

Breast Center and Imaging Services

Incontinence Therapy

Women's Health Resource Center

Health Risk Assessment

Advanced Ultrasound

Education Programs

Hospital-Based Obstetric Services

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)