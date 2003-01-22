Winter Weather, Wind Chill Advisories Wednesday Night

Update 6:30pm: The tri-state still remains under a wind chill advisory for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Temperatures on Wednesday night will drop into the single digits with the wind chill making it feel more like negative 10 to 15 degrees. Below zero wind chills combined with an inch of snow that is expected will make for hazardous driving conditions.
Thursday temperatures are not expected to be much better. Temperatures are expected to be in the teens with wind chills once again below zero. People are urged to use extreme caution and not be out in the cold when wind chills are this cold.
3pm: The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there's a wind chill advisory for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
The reason is a storm system moving in from the northwest that will bring up to two inches of new snow, and winds that will drive the wind chill factor down to ten degrees below zero overnight.
This is a fast moving system and should be moving out of the area by Thursday afternoon.
The highs Wednesday will be in the lower 20's. On Thursday, the highs will only be in the low teens.
