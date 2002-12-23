Winter Weather Advisory Christmas Eve

Update, 12pm Tue: Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says we can expect about an inch of additional snow in the Evansville area by Christmas morning.

Update, 6am Tue: The winter storm hanging around the tri-state was downgraded from a winter storm warning to a winter weather advisory overnight. The reason is slightly warmer temperatures that caused more of the precipitation to fall as rain than expected. Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says thunderstorms in southern states sucked away a good deal of the energy and moisture that would otherwise have ended up on tri-state streets and yards.

Evansville received about two inches of snow. Points to the north and west were expecting 4-8 inches of snow, but many places received almost none. The National Weather Service says we could see another inch or so of snow in the Evansville area by Christmas morning.

Update, 5pm Mon: Storm Team meteorologist Jeff Lyons says the storm track now appears to be moving southward just enough to increase our snow total for the winter storm warning area. Jeff says we will now likely see 2-4 inches of snow by Christmas Eve in the Evansville area, with heavier amounts possible north of Interstate 64.

Update, 2pm Mon: The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of southeast Illinois, southwest Indiana and Kentucky counties along the Ohio River for Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the Weather Service, a mixture of sleet, rain and snow is expected to develop across southern Illinois by Monday evening. It will move across the rest of the tri-state early Tuesday morning as a snow/sleet mixture with a slight chance of freezing rain.

This weather is coming from a very intense upper level storm system now located over southern Missouri Snow accumulations north of Interstate 64 could be 4-6 inches, with 1-3 inches expected in Evansville and the Kentucky counties affected by the warning.

This storm system is expected to be through this area by Christmas Day, with only flurries or very light snow expected by Tuesday night.

Update, 11am Mon: Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says the storm system is slowing down as it moves toward the tri-state. He says we won't see any rain until at least late Monday afternoon, with the precipitation changing over to snow probably after midnight. Byron says we can expect the main snowfall to come early Tuesday morning, but we will likely see wintery conditions throughout the day Tuesday.

Earlier: There is a winter storm watch out for much of the tri-state Monday night and Christmas Eve.

Storm Team meteorologist Byron Douglas says we'll see rain first, then changing to snow later Monday evening. 1-3 inches are likely in the Evansville area, with higher accumulations north of Interstate 64. Total accumulations could be higher depending on exactly when the rain changes over to snow.

Because the exact storm track will be difficult to predict, stay tuned to Newswatch Monday and come back to this site for additional information as it becomes available.