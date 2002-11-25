Find out about ProRehab's Performance Enhancement Program

The Performance Enhancement Program is designed to teach proper training techniques to promote speed, power, agility and endurance. Our program is designed to increase neuromuscular control, improve balance and teach avoidance for at-risk situations in order to decrease injury rates.

ProRehab's Performance Enhancement staff consists of Certified Athletic Trainers, Strength & Conditioning Specialists, Licensed Physicial Therapists and Therapists certified by Sportsmetics.

Here are the scheduled dates and times. All sessions take place at the Evansville National Guard Armory at 3000 Division Street. All sessions are from 6:30-8:30pm CST. The cost is $125 per player.

December: 10,11,13,15,17,18

January: 5,7,10,12,14,19,21,24,26,28.

For more information, or to register, call:

Ande Mcconnell, ATC/L at ProRehab:

812-476-0409