Jeff Lyons

Email: jlyons@14News.com

Jeff joined the 14 News team in 1988. The Indiana University graduate currently anchors the weathercasts for 14 News at 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10.

Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.

The proud father of three appears at over 40 schools a year and speaks to civic groups about weather casting.

