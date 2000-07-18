Byron Douglas

Email: bdouglas@14wfie.com

Byron grew up off the shores of Lake Michigan in Valparaiso, Indiana.

In 1995, Byron joined the 14 News as the Sunrise & Midday meteorologist. Byron graduated from Purdue University with a degree in telecommunications and received his meteorology degree from Western Kentucky University. Also, he has earned the Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.

In addition to doing newscasts, Byron makes numerous appearances to area schools to talk to children about the weather.

Byron has a pilot's license and enjoys flying Cessna 152s and 172s.

He enjoys country music, Chicago White Sox baseball, NASCAR, golf, and U.S. History.

Byron has a 7-year-old son.

