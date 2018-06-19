One more hot & humid day before rain brings some relief - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

One more hot & humid day before rain brings some relief

TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

We have another hot and humid day ahead of us. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s this afternoon, but it may feel like the upper 90s to near 100° when you add in the humidity. We will see a few more clouds today than we did Monday, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. A few scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

