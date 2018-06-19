One more hot & humid day before rain brings some relief

We have another hot and humid day ahead of us. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s this afternoon, but it may feel like the upper 90s to near 100° when you add in the humidity. We will see a few more clouds today than we did Monday, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. A few scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening.
