Feels like temps around 100 Saturday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Feels like temps around 100 Saturday

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Sunny skies and south wind will push temperatures into the middle 90' over the weekend. Combined with high humidity levels, the air will feel like 105 degrees during the hottest part of the day. We have alert days for Saturday and Sunday, since this kind of heat can cause health problems with prolonged exposure or heavy exertion in these conditions. Showers and storms will return next week, but temperatures will remain above normal.

Powered by Frankly