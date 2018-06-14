Drier weather, hot weekend - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Drier weather, hot weekend

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Rainfall is running 8-10 inches above normal for the year. However, the next 4-5 days will bring dry weather. High temps this afternoon in the mid to upper 80's under mostly sunny skies. We are on alert for hazardous heat and an elevated heat index on Saturday and Sunday.

Powered by Frankly