More storms, weekend heat

Moisture left over from Tuesday's rains will be the fuel for scattered thunderstorms. Showers and storms, if they develop, will be capable of producing flash flooding. However, the risk for severe thunderstorms has shifted east of the area. Temps will hold into the upper 80's with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Areas north of Interstate 64 received a good soaking this week and will be most susceptible to flash flooding.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.