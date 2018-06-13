More storms, weekend heat - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

More storms, weekend heat

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Arden Gregory, Meteorologist
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Moisture left over from Tuesday's rains will be the fuel for scattered thunderstorms. Showers and storms, if they develop, will be capable of producing flash flooding. However, the risk for severe thunderstorms has shifted east of the area. Temps will hold into the upper 80's with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Areas north of Interstate 64 received a good soaking this week and will be most susceptible to flash flooding.

