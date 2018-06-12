Alert Day: Severe storms/flash flooding Tuesday

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through tonight. Thunderstorms will lack wind shear but lightning and big rains will be the primary storm threats. The downdrafts from slow-moving storms can produce damage along with flooding.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
