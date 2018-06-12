Alert Day: Severe storms/flash flooding Tuesday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Alert Day: Severe storms/flash flooding Tuesday

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through tonight. Thunderstorms will lack wind shear but lightning and big rains will be the primary storm threats. The downdrafts from slow-moving storms can produce damage along with flooding.

