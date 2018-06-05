Sunny, pleasent weather through Friday

The streak of sunny and pleasant weather will carry through to Friday. Temperatures will inch up a bit each day, and we’ll be back to 90 by Friday with more humid conditions. Over the weekend, we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoons on Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.