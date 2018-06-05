Sunny, pleasent weather through Friday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sunny, pleasent weather through Friday

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

The streak of sunny and pleasant weather will carry through to Friday. Temperatures will inch up a bit each day, and we’ll be back to 90 by Friday with more humid conditions. Over the weekend, we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the afternoons on Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.

