Madisonville police need help identifying person accused of stealing from liquor store

Madisonville Police are asking for your help in identifying a man they say stole from a liquor store.
Police say it happened on Sunday, May 16.
If you have any idea who the person is, you are asked to contact police or crime stoppers.
