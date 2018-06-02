Storms possible late Saturday, early Sunday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Storms possible late Saturday, early Sunday

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Saturday will be hot and humid with a high of 90. Scattered showers and storms will push through late Saturday night through the predawn hours on Sunday. Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with a high in the lower 80s Scattered showers and storms return late next week. Temperatures will stay near the normal high of 90 degrees through the work week.

