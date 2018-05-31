On alert for severe storms Thursday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

On alert for severe storms Thursday

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

With tropical moisture left in place from Alberto, that will be fuel for thunderstorms today as high temps reach the upper 80's under partly sunny skies. We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather with active storms capable of lightning, gusty winds, and efficient rain producers. We will have chances this morning and during the afternoon/evening.  

