On alert for severe storms Thursday

With tropical moisture left in place from Alberto, that will be fuel for thunderstorms today as high temps reach the upper 80's under partly sunny skies. We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather with active storms capable of lightning, gusty winds, and efficient rain producers. We will have chances this morning and during the afternoon/evening.
