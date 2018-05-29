Alberto rainfall brings flooding rish to Tri-State - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Alberto will move over the Tri-State late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. Another 1-3" of rain will be possible as the remnants of Alberto spin through the region. A flash flood watch has been extended to include Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. Once the rain ends Wednesday, the atmosphere will be very moist and will become unstable on Thursday. We have a slight risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday with large hail and damaging winds.

