ALERT DAY: Scattered storms possible holiday weekend

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

With high pressure sliding to the east of the Tri-State, tropical air is flowing in on a south breeze. Showers and thunderstorms will pop up each afternoon through Sunday. Some of the storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and deadly lightning. Memorial Day is looking dry and hot with highs near 90. An unsettled pattern will linger through much of next week, bringing a chance of rain each day.

