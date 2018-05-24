Pleasant through Friday; storms return for the weekend

The month of May continues to feature early summer like weather as temps will remain above normal through most of next week. Mostly sunny today and Friday with high temps cemented in the mid to upper 80s. The best chances for active thunderstorms will set-up Saturday and Sunday…mainly during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will pack lightning, hail, and brief gusty winds. Slow moving storms will be efficient rain producers.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.