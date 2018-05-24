Pleasant through Friday; storms return for the weekend - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Pleasant through Friday; storms return for the weekend

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Byron Douglas, Meteorologist
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

The month of May continues to feature early summer like weather as temps will remain above normal through most of next week. Mostly sunny today and Friday with high temps cemented in the mid to upper 80s.  The best chances for active thunderstorms will set-up Saturday and Sunday…mainly during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will pack lightning, hail, and brief gusty winds. Slow moving storms will be efficient rain producers.

