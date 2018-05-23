Less humid Wednesday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Less humid Wednesday

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Arden Gregory, Meteorologist
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

The month of May continues to feature early summer-like weather as temps will remain above normal through most of next week. Less foggy this morning with temps in the upper 60s under clear skies.  Bright and less humid today as high temps remain in the mid-80s under sunny skies.  

