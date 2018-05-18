Warm, humid Saturday with possible storms - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Warm, humid Saturday with possible storms

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Showers and storms should gradually move out of the region overnight. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 84. A few isolated storms are possible. By Sunday, the next weather maker moves in and will bring scattered showers and storms to the Tri-State by Sunday. The unsettled pattern will extend into early next week, with scattered showers possible on Monday through Wednesday. No widespread severe weather expected.

Powered by Frankly