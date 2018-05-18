Scattered storms through next week

Rain and storm chances remain in the forecast along a stationary front that will be a pinwheel for rain and storm development. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as temps settle in the upper 70’s. After scattered morning rain, the best rain and storm chances will unfold during the afternoon and tonight.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.