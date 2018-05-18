Scattered storms through next week - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Scattered storms through next week

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Byron Douglas, Meteorologist
Connect
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Rain and storm chances remain in the forecast along a stationary front that will be a pinwheel for rain and storm development. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as temps settle in the upper 70’s.  After scattered morning rain, the best rain and storm chances will unfold during the afternoon and tonight.

Powered by Frankly