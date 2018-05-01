Emergency work set after major damage to coal conveyor in Union Co.

A section of US 60 will be down to one lane in Union County Tuesday night for emergency work. Transportation officials say a coal conveyor crossing structure along US 60, near the 24-mile marker between Waverly and Corydon, was hit by a truck or piece of farm equipment causing major damage.
