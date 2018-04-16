Freeze warning for Tuesday morning - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Freeze warning for Tuesday morning

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Skies will clear overnight. A freeze warning covers much of the Tri-State through early Tuesday morning. Winds will shift around to the south on Tuesday and temps will climb into the 60s with sunny skies. Scattered showers on Wednesday will hold the temp in the upper 50s. The rest of the week will be cooler than normal with highs in the lower 60s.

