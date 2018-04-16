Freeze warning for Tuesday morning

Skies will clear overnight. A freeze warning covers much of the Tri-State through early Tuesday morning. Winds will shift around to the south on Tuesday and temps will climb into the 60s with sunny skies. Scattered showers on Wednesday will hold the temp in the upper 50s. The rest of the week will be cooler than normal with highs in the lower 60s.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.