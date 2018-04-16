Sunshine & warm temps back Tuesday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sunshine & warm temps back Tuesday

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
The main story Monday will be the cold. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s, but it will also be mostly cloudy and breezy, so it may feel even chillier. The clouds will clear Monday night as temperatures fall into the low 30s again. We may see some frost form late Monday night and Tuesday morning.

