Sunshine & warm temps back Tuesday

The main story Monday will be the cold. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s, but it will also be mostly cloudy and breezy, so it may feel even chillier. The clouds will clear Monday night as temperatures fall into the low 30s again. We may see some frost form late Monday night and Tuesday morning.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
