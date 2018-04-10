Upper 70s still likely this week

Stubborn clouds held the temperature in the upper 40s on Tuesday, but a wind shift and clearing skies will send the mercury into the 60s on Wednesday and mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday. Winds will be gusty by Thursday, rolling up from the southwest at 15-25 mph. Rain chances will increase Friday night through Saturday. A few thunderstorms likely on Saturday as a cold front pushes in from the west. Temps will drop back into the 60s on Sunday and Monday.