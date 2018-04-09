Mid to upper 70s possible this week - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Mid to upper 70s possible this week

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Snow and rain are behind us for now. Warmer temperatures will be the focus this week. Highs will rise into the middle 60s by Wednesday and the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week. Showers and thunderstorms will return late Friday, and we'll have a continued risk through the weekend.

