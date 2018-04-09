Mid to upper 70s possible this week

Snow and rain are behind us for now. Warmer temperatures will be the focus this week. Highs will rise into the middle 60s by Wednesday and the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week. Showers and thunderstorms will return late Friday, and we'll have a continued risk through the weekend.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.