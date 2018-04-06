Snow, rain mix possible overnight Friday

Our wild week will finish with a whimper. A cold front will slide in overnight and kick up some light rain or rain/snow mix. Models have backed accumulations down under an inch. Any accumulation should have no travel impacts, since it would mainly be on grassy areas. Cool temps for the weekend with highs in the middle 40s, about 20 degrees below average. Much warmer air will move in next week with temps climbing into the 60s and 70s by the end of the week.