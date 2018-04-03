A tornado or two possible Tuesday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

A tornado or two possible Tuesday

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

We have an Alert Day for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. Also, a Wind Advisory in effect from 7am to 7pm.  The Storm Prediction Center indicates we have an Enhanced Risk for strong thunderstorms with all storm threats in play including a tornado or two. The best wind shear may set-up over western Kentucky and points south.

Powered by Frankly