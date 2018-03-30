Rain possible Saturday; Snow possible Sunday

Cloudy skies and scattered showers return on Saturday with temps in the upper 50s to near 60. Best chance for rain will be mid to late afternoon on Saturday. Another shot of cold air blasts in for Sunday. Skies will be cloudy with some rain or wintry mix possible. Accumulations--if any--should be limited to grassy areas. Next week brings an active pattern. Temps will vault into the mid 70s on Tuesday and we'll have a chance for some strong thunderstorms.