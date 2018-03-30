Rain back in the forecast for the weekend - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Rain back in the forecast for the weekend

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Byron Douglas, Meteorologist
Connect
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

On Saturday, brief sun then clouds and rain during the afternoon. Breezy with high temps near 60-degrees. Chilly Easter Sunday as high temps only reach the upper 40’s…about 15-degrees below normal. Scattered rain during the afternoon with brief snow possible Sunday night.

Powered by Frankly