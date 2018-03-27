More scattered showers expected Wednesday

Our 17th rainy day of the month so far, and we'll tack a few more on before April. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move back into the Tri-State this afternoon and evening. Showers will become more scattered on Wednesday. A final surge of energy on Thursday will deliver the rainiest day of the week. Skies will clear for Good Friday. More rain on the way for the weekend, but the timing may allow for some outdoor activities. Temps will rise into the 60s.