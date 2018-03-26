Soggy week expected

We'll have a daily chance of rain through Thursday. Rain may be heavy at times, and we'll have to monitor for flooding. Temperatures will stay near normal (60-65). Sunny and dry for Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 60's. More rain likely on Easter Sunday and Monday.
