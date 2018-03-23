No sever weather, but thunder is possible

A good soaking on Saturday along with isolated non-severe thunderstorms. High temps only in the lower to mid-40s. Rainfall through Saturday night 1 to 2 inches. Sunday, clouds with some sun as high temps remain below normal in the upper 40s. Multiple rounds of rain arriving next week with flooding possible.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
