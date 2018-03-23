Rain, thunderstorms possible overnight - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Rain, thunderstorms possible overnight

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Showers becoming likely tonight with a few rumbles of thunder overnight. A rapid change in pressure will bring higher winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour late tonight. A good soaking on Saturday along with isolated non-severe thunderstorms. High temps only in the lower to mid-40’s. Rainfall through Saturday night 1 to 2 inches.

