Rain, thunderstorms possible overnight

Showers becoming likely tonight with a few rumbles of thunder overnight. A rapid change in pressure will bring higher winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour late tonight. A good soaking on Saturday along with isolated non-severe thunderstorms. High temps only in the lower to mid-40’s. Rainfall through Saturday night 1 to 2 inches.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
