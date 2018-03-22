Sunny and not as cold Thursday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sunny and not as cold Thursday

Some frost early with temps sinking into the upper 20's under clear skies. Brilliant sunshine and slightly warmer as high temps sneak up to 50-degrees. Showers becoming likely late Friday with temps in the lower 50's. Isolated thunderstorms on Saturday along with occasional rain. No severe weather anticipated. All the snow and freezing rain will stay to the north this weekend.

