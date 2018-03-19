Rain, snow mix possible Tuesday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Rain, snow mix possible Tuesday

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
A powerful storm system is tracking to the south of the Tri-State this evening. Gusty winds, rain and some thunder possible. Greatest severe threat is over Tennessee and areas south. Temps will drop into the 40's on Tuesday and Wednesday. As rain tapers off, it may mix with snow on Tuesday. No accumulation or impact expected. Temps will remain below normal through the week with more rain chances this weekend.

