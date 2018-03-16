Rain will move in late Friday night and linger through early Saturday morning. Partly sunny by Saturday afternoon and a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. Highs both days will climb into the upper 50s. More rain early next week. Models are hinting at some wintry weather potential late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Not enough confidence for an alert day yet, but we are monitoring.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
