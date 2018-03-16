Rain returns Friday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Rain returns Friday

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Byron Douglas, Meteorologist
Connect
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Cooler today with rain developing late as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40’s. Rain tonight with isolated storms late. On Saturday, scattered rain ending early then clearing skies with high temps in the upper 50’s/lower 60’s. Dry on Sunday as high temps remain in the lower 60’s.

Powered by Frankly